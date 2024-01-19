January 19, 2024

Marius Bussemeyer in conversation with Axel Mayer and Michael Sommer-Cicero Science Podcast: “Right-wing populists benefit from negative framing”

Faye Stephens January 19, 2024 1 min read

Political scientist Marius Bussemeier is the author of Konstanz Inequality Survey And as an interdisciplinary scholar at the interface between political science, sociology and economics. In his research he studies the political causes and consequences of inequality and advises politicians, for example as a participant in a study committee for the Baden-Württemberg state parliament on the topic of crisis-resistant societies.

An inequality researcher, for example, studies how inequality among people affects political participation. In his studies, Bussemeyer shows that the subjectivity of perception is particularly important when it comes to political (electoral) decisions. Today's generally pessimistic assessments of the development of inequality tend to go hand in hand with greater support for right-wing populist parties, especially the AfD (but also for the Sahra-Wagenknecht coalition).

Axel Mayer, Michael Sommer and Marius Busemeyer (from left to right) / Photo Busemeyer Ines Janas

The conversation was recorded on January 9, 2024.

You can now listen to the podcast here – click “Activate Content” – or on all podcast portals.

Are you interested in other topics and have not yet subscribed to Cicero Plus? Try us for free For 30 days.

More podcast episodes:

See also  Science - Würzburg - Artificial intelligence proposes the development of biodiversity - Bavaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

“The Hentschke-Bau lawsuit is a strange phenomenon.”

January 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Mysterious: the largest neutron star or the smallest black hole?

January 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Dinosaurs: Researchers have discovered relatives of T. rex

January 18, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Marius Bussemeyer in conversation with Axel Mayer and Michael Sommer-Cicero Science Podcast: “Right-wing populists benefit from negative framing”

January 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Departure to Kitzbühel – Sarazin wins over Cheddar and Odermatt

January 19, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Visions of Mana: New trailer with first gameplay + release period

January 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

WARNING LEVEL RED – 26 SYDNEY BEACHES TO AVOID – NEWS

January 19, 2024 Esmond Barker