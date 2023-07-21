Malta: I was booked into a Ryanair flight for three hours at 42 degrees

Malta “People panicked, some fainted” – disaster on Ryanair flight Ryanair’s flight from Malta to Milan developed into a drama: The plane didn’t take off, but passengers were trapped for three hours in the 42-degree outside temperature. published Jul 21, 2023 at 3:04 pm

Exhausted and battered passengers from the heat are treated by airport medical staff. 20 minutes / yes

On Wednesday, a Ryanair flight from Malta to Milan could not take off for unknown reasons.

The passengers were locked in the sweltering cabin for three hours.

Some fainted or had panic attacks.

Horrific scenes on a flying plane Ryanair, which was supposed to depart from Malta for Milan Malpensa at 10 am on Wednesday morning. However, for previously unknown reasons, the plane didn’t take off until 12 hours later – and not only that, passengers had to wait in the cabin for a full three hours before they could disembark. at an outside temperature 42 degrees without air conditioning. The newspaper “Corriere della Sera” reported on the case.

Tiktoker Marco Ferrero aka “Iconize” comments on the situation in the Tiktok video: “We’ve been at the airport since 10 in the morning, and now it’s exactly 8:30 in the evening. They let us out, people passed out and had panic attacks. The ambulance had to come.” In the meantime, excerpts from the videos can be seen how sweaty passengers, clearly suffering from the heat, fan themselves in the cabin.

Consumer Protection Center is running

Ivano Giacomelli, secretary of Italy’s consumer protection agency Codice, has now commented on the incident: “The passenger’s report is frightening, and even more so the photos. There you can see people exhausted from the heat. Some are being treated on the tarmac by ambulances and medical staff.”

Giacomelli also said: “Ryanair will have to explain this because it cannot simply be presented as a normal incident. We are not just talking about delays here, but simply about keeping passengers on board for hours – between high temperatures and panic attacks.” Consumer Advocate announced that they want to clarify the incident quickly and hold those responsible to account.