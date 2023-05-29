Madame Tussauds Museum opened in Budapest

The new Madame Tussauds museum opens in Budapest on May 25 and features 51 Hungarian, international and historical wax figures. At the media premiere at Palazzo Dorottya, Chris Sciura of franchisee Merlin Attraction Operations Ltd. He points out that the “Madame Tussauds” brand is part of the British Merlin Entertainments group that operates theme parks. Madame Tussauds Budapest is the first franchise of its kind to be developed and rebuilt entirely independently with local partners – news agency MTI reports.

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube



Paul Fox, UK Ambassador to Hungary, said the opening of Madame Tussauds Budapest is also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Hungarian capital. He noted that the Budapest Museum is the only Madame Tussauds museum in Central Europe. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony described Madame Tussauds as a “gift” to the capital to celebrate its 150th anniversary, adding that motifs from the present, past and distant past make the museum “somewhat like this city itself”.

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube

Madame Tussauds Budapest displays a total of 51 wax figures, including 17 Hungarian or Hungarian figures, created especially for the Budapest Museum. These include historical figures such as Saint Stephen, first King of Hungary, King Matthias, reformist politicians Lajos Kossuth and István Széchenyi, poet Sandor Petofi, pianist Ferenc Liszt, computer scientist Janos Neumann, Dracula actor Bela Lugosi and football legend. Ferenc Puskas. International dignitaries include Queen Elizabeth II, Pope Francis, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. Only Tussauds in Budapest, organizers say, features Bud Spencer, Chuck Norris and Peter Falk.