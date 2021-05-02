One Year of COVID-19: Business Resilience Through Employee Experience

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and Elastic Stack, has released a new study. This confirms that IT executives are adapting their infrastructures to increasingly remote work and are putting more and more employee experience at the forefront.

The study by Elastic and conducted by Forrester Consulting, titled The Changing Role of an IT Leader, is based on data collected in February 2021, one year after the start of the global pandemic.

The result of the study, which is based on the results of a survey of 1,000 CIOs and CIOs in ten countries: In times of turmoil, an adaptive business model ensures the creation of a sustainable business advantage and effective scalability. To do this, they need to focus on the employee’s experience. This is the only way to create similar flexibility in business. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote and hybrid working models have become a permanent feature of many global companies. Nearly 60 percent of IT managers are convinced that it has a positive impact on the resilience of their organizations if employees can work with flexibility. That’s why they invest in technology to improve employee experience and productivity.

There is a global trend towards a stronger partnership between IT and HR: 57 percent of IT executives said they have been working closely with their HR colleagues since the start of the pandemic.

While many IT executives now take an employee-centered approach to their technology decisions, they still struggle with a number of hurdles when developing an IT environment that enhances engagement and productivity.

According to IT executives, 92 percent of organizations worldwide are in either survival or business continuity mode.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China (21 percent) and Japan (16 percent) lead the way in terms of the share of firms in growth mode. In Australia, 78 percent of companies want to maintain their operations. The country ranks last in the ranking.

In Europe, the Netherlands and Germany have taken this position, with 64 percent and 60 percent of firms in survival mode, respectively. Three out of five IT executives in the countries surveyed say their companies are struggling to survive.

In North America, the percentage of firms in growth mode is only seven percent – and the percentage of firms in survival mode is three times higher.

60 percent of IT organizations invest in improving the employee experience and thus support the productivity and performance of their employees. But they neither have the budget nor the tools to do so.

63 percent of organizations are increasingly focusing on changing the digital business by focusing on democratizing employee access to data. To this end, they are developing their data structures – also to reduce the number of data warehouses.

57 percent of IT executives worldwide have had their money cut in the past twelve months. These reductions were ten percent or more in 35 percent of them.

Sixty percent of IT executives say they do not yet have the right tools, guidance, and processes to support a remote workforce.

methodology:

To conduct this study commissioned by Elastic titled “The Changing Role of the IT Leader” (April 2021) Forrester Consulting conducted a global online survey of 1,000 senior IT officials and IT decision makers as well as selected detailed interviews with CIOs and IT managers Information in Australia, China, Germany, France, Great Britain, India, Japan, the Netherlands, North America and Singapore.

