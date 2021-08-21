Like Apple and Samsung, Google is shipping Pixel 6 without a power adapter

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are delivered without a power supply unit. By doing so, Google is following the lead of Apple and Samsung for environmental reasons.
The basics in brief
- Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones do not come with a power adapter.
- Reason: Many already have a USB-C charger, and the packaging can also be saved.
- Apple and Samsung also did not have a mobile phone charger for a long time.
Google’s Pixel 5A was the last smart phone The technology company that supplied the charger. with coming The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will lose the USB-C power adapter in the box. Google cites environmental reasons for this decision, according to a tech magazine “The Verge” report.
With that, the pixel manufacturer pulls With Apple and Samsung With. The smart phoneThe giants have long announced that they will not include chargers in the future. This is because most buyers will already have such electrical current at home. This also saves packaging materials and weight, making delivery more environmentally friendly.
But also from an economic point of view, it is Innovation for mobile phone manufacturers Feel. In this way, they should save a significant amount of costs.
