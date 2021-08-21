Welcome to the Deep Forest: The Wild at Heart is coming to Nintendo Switch this year – ntower

Tech

August 21, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Publishers announced that it was already released in May for XBox and PC humble games and developers moonlight kids Today that its independent game wild at heart Nintendo Switch later this year. In addition to the digital version, there should also be a commercial version.

In The Wild at Heart you are in control two children across the dark deep forest. There you can Elfling Collect them and force them, similar to Pikmin, to carry out your commands. They are also fighting for you too. When night falls, you have to withdraw, because dangerous monsters are awakening. The similarities with Pikmin cannot be overlooked. We have attached an info text and a trailer for you.

What is your first impression of The Wild at Heart?

