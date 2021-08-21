Welcome to the Deep Forest: The Wild at Heart is coming to Nintendo Switch this year – ntower

Publishers announced that it was already released in May for XBox and PC humble games and developers moonlight kids Today that its independent game wild at heart Nintendo Switch later this year. In addition to the digital version, there should also be a commercial version.
In The Wild at Heart you are in control two children across the dark deep forest. There you can Elfling Collect them and force them, similar to Pikmin, to carry out your commands. They are also fighting for you too. When night falls, you have to withdraw, because dangerous monsters are awakening. The similarities with Pikmin cannot be overlooked. We have attached an info text and a trailer for you.
A mysterious and hidden world. Two precocious children fleeing hardship. Magical beings and the strange order of guardians who have strayed. A gruesome evil surrounded. Welcome to the deep forest.
Gather your company
Collect a bunch of funny objects – magical little creatures – that you can command and use. Smash things, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more!
explore
A unique and secluded world, rich in centuries of tradition. Forests, caves, coastal areas, ancient shrines… The deep forest is full of mysteries to solve and full of secrets waiting to be discovered.
collect and make
Collect rare resources like magic crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to craft new structures, items and upgrades!
fight
Face dangerous wildlife and super enemies! Use the unique abilities of your Elf Flock and the trusty vacuum cleaner, Gustbuster!
nightfall
“Darkness is evil!” It’s a common saying among the people of the deep forest, and for good reason. Malevolent creatures lurk in the shadows… you should probably be near the campfire until sunrise!
