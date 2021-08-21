Welcome to the Deep Forest: The Wild at Heart is coming to Nintendo Switch this year – ntower

quote



A mysterious and hidden world. Two precocious children fleeing hardship. Magical beings and the strange order of guardians who have strayed. A gruesome evil surrounded. Welcome to the deep forest.

Gather your company

Collect a bunch of funny objects – magical little creatures – that you can command and use. Smash things, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more!

explore

A unique and secluded world, rich in centuries of tradition. Forests, caves, coastal areas, ancient shrines… The deep forest is full of mysteries to solve and full of secrets waiting to be discovered.

collect and make

Collect rare resources like magic crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to craft new structures, items and upgrades!

fight

Face dangerous wildlife and super enemies! Use the unique abilities of your Elf Flock and the trusty vacuum cleaner, Gustbuster!

nightfall

“Darkness is evil!” It’s a common saying among the people of the deep forest, and for good reason. Malevolent creatures lurk in the shadows… you should probably be near the campfire until sunrise!