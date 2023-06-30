Left and right of West Highland Road

The West Highland Way is one of the most beautiful and popular hiking trails in the world. With a few tips, it becomes an off-the-grid experience. Side views from one of the best hiking trails in the world.

Hiking the Western Highland Trail

Today is not about running. Also not about Brisk walking. Nor is it about the brisk walking of reckless chiefs who climb the Western Highland Way in four days. What’s the use of it? For a more enjoyable experience, head to Fort William from Milngavie, near Glasgow, on Nine Days or More. Finally we did a few detours and want to explore the heights.

First steps on the Western Highland Trail

The early stages are characterized by gentle, treeless hills. The path meanders first through the lowlands without tiring your legs too much. Hiking for three, four or five hours, you have to get used to it again. From Conic Hill you can see far across Loch Lommond and the Highlands. At the top, it’s time to enjoy the fresh air and forget about the rest of the world. My thoughts have rarely been quicker on vacation.

West Highland Road in Drymen Hiking in Inverarnan Hiking the Western Highland Way in Drymen View of Conic Hill Ferry trip to Los Loch Lomond

The helmsman tells how the spirits of dead Scots always find their way home. They are said to roam the waters, taking ferries and boats that travel across oceans, rivers, and lakes. Like here, across Loch Lomond. It has been praised in many songs for its beauty, deep waters and rolling hills. Maybe there’s a soul on board that little ferry from Balmaha to Los Angeles now? A beautiful story we could not have lived without the detour from the Western Highland Way to the other side of Loch Lomond. This is why we deliberately deviate from the main course.

Western Highland Road

Walking the West Highland Way on your own is nearly impossible. The path is easy to walk, the trek is easy and the scenery is mesmerizing. But there’s a difference between the influx of summer hikers and the occasional pop of color dotted by the raincoats of those who spring into the landscape. Now, at the end of April, 150 kilometers of the West Highland Way can be endured. Not only are the midges (small flies) still coming for a long time, the main travel season hasn’t started yet. However, you have to take into account the fact that you will not find affordable dream housing right on the side of the road. But it’s not far from the West Highland Way by bus, train or taxi.

The further north we go, the more spectacular the landscape becomes. From Luss we take the bus to Inverarnnan and back on the West Highland Way, which we shorten a bit as we don’t camp, but are on bed and breakfast basis. We are also flexible as we travel very light and save on baggage transportation offered by many service providers in the area.

On the way to Tyndrum Companion on the Western Highland Way View near Inveroran View of Rannoch Moor between Glencoe and Bridge of Orchy (North – South) Glencoe Valley on the way to Devils Staitcase Buachaille Etive Mor in the Glencoe Valley on the way to Devils Staitcase At the last stop: Kinlochleven – Fort William On turning into Glencoe Village Theatre: Kinlochleven – Fort William View of Fort William

Western Highland Trail – The hiking trail varies

Between the Bridge of Orchy, a group of a few houses (train station, hotel with restaurant), and Kinlochleven lies the most interesting part, for which we drive south against the general direction of travel. Good bus links make this possible. We were rewarded with a panoramic view of the high plateau of Rannoch More.

Glencoe Valley is worth dedicating several days to, even if it’s a little off the beaten track. If the few lodging options along the trail (like the King’s House Hotel) are too pricey or camping isn’t an option, just take a bus to Glencoe Village. From here you can access some of the track’s stage locations. We will stay there for two nights. Driving through the narrow gorge and subsequent valley is breathtaking. Even James Bond drove from here on a secret mission.

the Unstable spring weather It changes from sun to rain and back again in a matter of minutes. The rainbows scatter and instantly disintegrate into the mist. The view of Buachaille Etive Mor, or the ascent through the so-called Devil’s Staircase, is the absolute highlight of the West Highland Way and makes for the perfect drama. On the final stretch, the West Highland Way slowly fades away, even as the UK’s highest mountain lies by the wayside. If you like, you can climb it on an additional stage and mark one last point before continuing to the next adventure from the end of the trail in downtown Fort Williams.

The basics in brief

The West Highland Way runs 150 kilometers from Milngavie (pronounced Mullgai) to Fort William. Where to stop: Drymen, Belmaha, Luss (by ferry from Belmaha), Rowardannan Inverarnan, Tyndrum, Bridge of Orchy, Glencoe (coach turn), Kingshouse, Kinlochleven and Fort William.

equipment

Travel with only a very light backpack and carry-on baggage (maximum 8 kg) and save yourself baggage transfer on site. Buy food, water and whiskey on the site – there is enough choice. Otherwise, the onion principle is common, because it can be fresh, but also warm. Definitely take a rain jacket with you 🙂

Here’s a little packing list: a boonie sun hat, a merino hat, an Assos polypropylene undershirt, merino t-shirts and shorts (odorless for days), a fleece jacket, and a rain jacket. pants from t8Berghaus hiking pants with functional side ventilation, merino socks, La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid.

First aid kit, Uniqlo down jacket, La Sportiva Alya jacket, Patagonia Merino Mix jacket, Odlo tube scarf. Camelbak water bladderOdds and ends and the camera.

logistics

Those who do not stay in camps must book accommodation in advance. It gets crowded in the summer, especially at Bridge of Orchy or Kingshouse. On the other hand, buses, trains, and taxis are easily accessible, so transportation to places with free rooms is possible. You can also book full packages – all inclusive.

travel time

In my opinion, the best time to travel is between October and May. More precisely, between mid-April and the first week of May. At that time, the place was not crowded and stinging flies (midges) were not yet active.

And now I enjoy searching and hiking. If you have any questions, reach out to us via message or on InstaNils_laeuft.

