Keanu Reeves reaches the top of the box office as John Wick

John Wick not only breaks bones, but also scores: the fourth part of the action-packed series with Keanu Reeves easily made it to number one in the current cinema charts.

More news about movies and series

But that’s not all: With more than 465,000 hits according to film distributor Leonine, “John Wick: Kapitel 4” also had the best debut score of 2023. Director Chad Stahelski’s film not only leaves the competition behind, but also its own franchise. Because the fourth film in the series outperformed the theatrical release of “John Wick: Chapter 3” by a whopping 45 percent in its opening weekend.

“John Wick” was also a hit in the USA

But of course the fun of monster cinema isn’t just for fans in this country. In the US, the film also took first place at the box office, and here, too, the third season’s first weekend of $73 million in sales was easily surpassed.

The fact that the movie could convince at the box office wasn’t really surprising. “John Wick” is listed as a smash hit on Rotten Tomatoes, the leading portal for aggregated movie reviews. Even before the film began, critics were full of praise, giving the film a score of over 90 percent positive feedback. Currently (as of March 27), the film has an almost flawless 95 percent approval rating from both critics and viewers. (any)