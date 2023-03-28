Homepage Policy

Nicola Sturgeon is resigning at his own request after more than eight years at the head of the Scottish government. © Gene Barlow/PA/dpa

Resignation as Scottish Prime Minister: Longtime SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has handed over his position to Hamza Yusuf, who will become the first Muslim to lead the Scottish government.

Edinburgh – Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has King Charles III. She officially submitted her resignation. The politician from the Scottish National Party (SNP) said on Twitter that she had left Boot House, the seat of the Scottish government, for the last time. Next stop: the Scottish Parliament votes for Hamza Yusuf to be Scotland’s sixth first minister.

The 52-year-old is resigning at her own request after more than eight years at the head of the Scottish government. She was popular to the last, but she did not achieve her greatest goal – the independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom.

The 37-year-old Yusuf was elected the new party leader by members of the Scottish National Party. The election of the head of government in the Scottish Parliament today is a formality. With the former Minister of Health, he took over a Muslim for the first time in the northern part of Britain with about 5.5 million inhabitants. dpa