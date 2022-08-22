Kambundjis take the lead – the successful sisters in sports

Mujinga (left) and Ditaji Kambundji at the 2021 Swiss Sports Awards. Photo: cornerstone

The Kambundji sisters take home a full set of medals at the European Athletics Championships in Munich. Runner Mujinga takes gold and silver, while younger sister Ditaji takes bronze in hurdles.

At the European Athletics Championships in Munich, they aroused great rejoicing in the Swiss camp: sisters Mujinga and Detaji Kamboungi won a full set of medals together. Thanks to their successes and the three medals they won together, the two sisters have won half of the Swiss medals in track and field.

Mujinga Kambundji only had to admit defeat at the hands of German Gina Lückenkemper for 100 metres. But in the over 200 metres, the fastest Swiss sprinter ever demonstrated her skills once again and won the European Championship ahead of Brett Dina Asher-Smith. The exceptional 30-year-old Swiss holds both the Swiss 100m and 200m world records in the women’s sprint. At the European Championships in Munich, her friend and former runner Florian Klevaz was by her side as coach for the first time.

Mujinga Kambundji runs over 200 meters apart from the competition. video: YouTube / CM4sports

Ditaji Kambundji is 10 years younger at 20, but by winning the bronze medal at the European Championships, she was four years earlier than her sister Mujinga on the podium at the European Championships. She was the youngest of the four Kamponge sisters of all classes until she was 17 years old. Despite her height of only 1.70 meters, she jumped 1.74 meters in the high jump.

This made her coach Adrien Rothenbüller sit up and take notice, he brought the Bernese woman into his team and under Rothenbüller’s leadership, Kamponge focused more on hurdles racing. As a result, Ditaji Kamponge once starred at the European Junior Championships, once winning gold, and now crowning her development with a bronze medal in the hurdles.

This makes the Kambundjis one of the most successful sister pairs in the sports world. In summer sports, they are actually topped by only a duo.

Famous sisters in world sports

Venus and Serena Williams (tennis)

Venus and Serena Williams are probably the most successful pair of professional sports sisters ever. Serena’s older sister, Venus Williams, was defeated in the US Open final by Martina Hingis early in her professional career, but since then she and younger sister Serena have dominated women’s tennis. Together, the two won a total of 30 Grand Slam championships and multiple Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles. Serena is clearly outperforming her older sister with her successes.

Serena (left) and Venus Williams (right) after winning the Olympic gold medal in doubles in London 2012.Photo: cornerstone

Agnieszka Radwanska and Ursula Radwanska (tennis)

Agnieszka and Urszula Radwanska are two Polish tennis players. While her older sister Agnieszka achieved her greatest sporting success by winning the WTA Championship in 2015, her younger sister did not cross the 74th position in the world rankings.

Ursula (left) and Agnieszka Radwanska (right) train together. Screenshot: pomponik.nl

Karolina Pliskova and Kristina Pliskova (tennis)

Karolina Pliskova took the lead in the tennis world rankings in 2017, and was number one for eight weeks. Her twin sister Christina is also a tennis player, and her best place in the world rankings was 35.

Karolina (left) and Kristina Pliskova (right) in the doubles tournament.Photo: www.imago-images.de

Selena, Elisa and Aita Gasparin (biathlon)

The three sisters belong to the first relay in the Swiss biathlon at the 2011 World Cup. Two years later, Selena Gasparin won her first two biathlon World Cup victories for Switzerland. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Selena reached the podium and won the silver medal. In the relay race, the sisters became the first trio of siblings in history to compete together in the Olympic Games. Elisa’s best World Cup result was 8th in the 2018 race in Anthols (South Tyrol). The youngest of the three sisters, Aita, achieved her best result at the Mundial Pokloka (Slovenia) when she finished ninth.

Anouk and Zoe Verge Debre (beach volleyball)

European beach volleyball champion Anouk-Verge Debre won with Joanna Heydrich in 2020 and won the bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Her younger sister Zoe still has to wait for her big successes, but she is slowly but surely approaching the top of the world. In 2018, the two competed together in the European Championships in the Netherlands after Anouk’s partner was injured and reached the round of 16.

Dominique and Michel Jezin (skaters)

Dominique Gisin crowned her career by winning the gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Her sister, Michelle, who is eight and a half years younger than her, was able to celebrate her greatest success at the Olympics. At both the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang (South Korea) and four years later in Beijing (China), Michele topped the podium and won the women’s alpine race together. The two sisters also have a brother Mark, who was also a ski racer, but was not as successful as his sister.

Michel (left) and Dominic Gisin won the Olympic gold medal. Photo: KEYSTONE

Other sisters pairs in skateboarding:

They are from Canada Chloe Justin And the Maxime Dufour-Lapointe on a pole slope. Curious: On Maxim’s birthday, Justin won the Olympic gold in Sochi before her sister Chloe. The two sisters stood hand in hand at the top of the platform.

Nicole And the Nadia DelagoThe two women, from South Tyrol, are big names at the Ski World Cup. Moreover Marlis And the Bernadette Signal Together they succeeded in the Ski World Cup. In 2013, the two sisters from Austria made a rare World Cup moment when they finished on the podium together in the slalom in Courchevel, France.

Elena And the Nadia Vincini They started their career together and ended together in 2020. Both sisters have won two World Cup races and have competed together in the World Cup in the Alps for over 15 years. Maria Hofl Rich He is one of the most successful German ski racers of all time. Among others, she won Olympic gold three times, the world championship twice, and the overall standings in the 2010/11 season. your younger sister Susan Rich She could not keep up with the successes of her older sister.