Round of 16 in the African Nations Cup – Salah leads Egypt to the quarter-finals – Sports – SRF
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 nP in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and reached the quarter-finals.
Equatorial Guinea (6-5 nP against Mali) also had to tremble in the penalty shootout to ensure victory.
Record-winning Egypt qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s team won the penalty shootout over Ivory Coast 5-4 after 120 minutes without goals.
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was the only player not to score in the penalty shootout. Salah scored the decisive tenth penalty kick. For the losing team, Geoffroy Ceri de Sion came in half an hour later to replace Milan’s Frank Kessie with a rib injury. Egypt will meet Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday.
Due to the poor space in Douala Stadium, 3 matches of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon were moved to another stadium. This was announced by the African Union on Wednesday. The quarter-finals and first semi-final matches were affected on 2 February. The Federation had already confirmed on Tuesday that the Olympic Stadium will not be played after the deadly mass panic. Eight people were killed there on Monday and 38 wounded.
Mali fail Equatorial Guinea
The last round of the Round of 16 of the African Nations Cup between Mali and Equatorial Guinea was decided by penalties after 120 minutes without a goal celebration. There, Valai Sakho of Mali showed nervousness on the 16th attempt and made a mistake. Thanks to a surprising 6:5 penalty shootout victory, Equatorial Guinea reached the quarter-finals for the third time. There the foreigner meets Senegal.
SRF News 4, 25.01.22, 4 p.m.;
sda / faces
