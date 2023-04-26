Joko and Klass comment on the coronation of Charles III.

At the start of the new season of “Joko & Klaas vs ProSieben” (Tuesdays, 8:15 p.m.), Joko Winterscheidt (left) and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf fail to get 15 minutes of airtime. Instead, the pair must now attend the coronation of Charles III. Leave a comment. (Photo: ProSieben/Ralf Wilschewski)

On the 6th of May, Charles III. He is crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Westminster Abbey in London. SAT.1 also reports live from the mega royal event – with support from Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf.

With five new episodes of “Joko & Klaas vs ProSieben” (every Tuesday, 8:15pm), the broadcaster once again celebrates the underlying paranoia and tough nerves of the show’s two most iconic heroes. For the 15 minutes of airtime that Jocko Winterscheidt and Klas Hofer Umlauf fought for on the show, it wasn’t enough for Tuesday’s opening episode. Instead, the duo now face a royal challenge: Goku and Klass will be Charles III’s coronation for an hour. Commentary – live on ProSieben sister station SAT.1.

Charles III will be crowned King of the United Kingdom on May 6. There are many German TV stations live – including SAT.1, with the slogan: “SAT.1. This is the coronation!” Photo credit: 2023 Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Live coronation watch with Goku and Class

There, on Coronation Day (Saturday 6 May), a mixture of documentaries and live reporting is used. Starting at 9:30 a.m., Marilyn Lovin will report live from London from the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Together with Ross Anthony, Heinrich Graf von Hanover, and Charlotte Graffen von Oeynhausen, she sheds light on the background of the event and the invited guests. SAT.1 wants to accompany the coronation live for five hours. Goku and Class must now take over an hour from her. It is not yet known when exactly the stupid ProSieben guards will intervene.

One thing is clear: starting at 2 p.m. SAT.1, everything will be back to normal. The Age of Charles – Faces of a King then takes a look at the eventful life of Charles, the “eternal heir to the throne”. Companions, the king’s experts and palace insiders shed light on the complex relationships with his family, the British people and the public.