Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf – the most important things at a glance

As of: August 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM

The Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf this year. Soldiers with physical or mental disabilities from several countries come to the sporting event founded by Prince Harry to compete in sports.

What are Invictus games?

The Invictus Games are an international sporting event in which physically and mentally disabled soldiers compete against each other in ten different sports. The organizers' goal is to give participants the opportunity to compete.

the name “ Invictus “, Latin for” Invincible “, aims to reflect the fighting spirit of the participants and show that they have the motivation to continue their lives despite painful setbacks.

When and where will the Invictus Games be held?

The 6th Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf from 9 to 16 September 2023. The venue is “ Invictus theme park “, consisting of the Fortuna Football Stadium, the adjacent sports park, and the Rheinbad outdoor and indoor swimming pool.

Who is allowed to participate?

Only soldiers from the 20 participating nations who suffer a permanent illness, physical or mental, while deployed or serving are permitted to compete. Athletes are divided into different categories based on restriction level.

How did the Invictus Games come about?

The founder of the Invictus Games is Prince Harry, who has been dealing with the consequences of military operations on soldiers since his time as an officer in Afghanistan. the American Warrior Gamesa US Department of Defense multi-sport event for those wounded, injured or sick in combat, inspired him to create the Invictus Games.

With the support of Boris Johnson, the then Mayor of London, the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee and the UK Ministry of Defence, the first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014. Subsequent competitions were held in Orlando (USA) in 2016 and Toronto (Canada) in 2017, and Sydney (Australia) in 2018, and most recently in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022.

Former US President Barack Obama and Britain's Prince Harry are in Toronto, Canada, during the 2017 Invictus Games.

What role do Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan play?

As the initiator of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry will also attend the games in Düsseldorf. His wife, Megan, is also expected to attend the closing ceremony. According to a spokesperson for the project team, it will moderate and present stories from participants and their families. the Duke of Sussex He must finally say the final words and hand the Invictus flag to the next host.

In which sports are there competitions?

Competitions include archery, weightlifting, athletics, cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, rowing, swimming, seated volleyball, and table tennis. The latter will celebrate its premiere as the Invictus System in Düsseldorf.

What countries are represented?

The 500 soldiers will represent 20 different countries, including Australia, France, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States. There will also be a German team on site.

How is the German national team positioned?

Germany is represented by 30 men and seven women in eight of the ten sports. For the first time, the German team also includes athletes from the state police, federal police and fire department. The athletes are supported by a team consisting of coaches, supervisors and psychologists.

What does the program look like?

The games begin, among other things, with the conquest of nations and a live performance by an American rapper McLemore. Upon completion of the competitions and distribution of all medals, there will be a closing ceremony as described with the performances Meghan Markle And husband Harry. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the closing ceremony. There will also be an appearance by singer Rita Ora.

What should you know?

The sponsor of the Games in Düsseldorf is the Federal Ministry of Defence. The organizers are the German Army and the city of Düsseldorf. This makes the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf the first event to be held in collaboration between a military organization and a city.

Kathy Wilhelm, world champion and Olympic biathlon champion and former soldier-athlete, Felix Strange, world champion and Paralympic winner in the 4 x 100 meter relay, and Stefan Haas, senior sergeant and captain of the German team at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. As ambassadors for this event.

Where to watch the Invictus Games 2023?

Entry to competitions on the site is free. Ticket prices for the opening and closing ceremonies range between 13 and 41 euros. The opening ceremony will be broadcast on television in Phoenix on September 9.