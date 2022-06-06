International friendly matches – Swiss World Cup Championship for Brazil with a small victory – Canada on strike – Sports

Caption: Score the only goal in Tokyo

Neymar

Issey Kato / Reuters



Brazil: Seleção strives to beat Japan

The Brazilian national team barely won a friendly match against Japan 1-0. In Tokyo, star Neymar converted a penalty in the 77th minute in front of 63,638 spectators on Monday. The Japanese played well, especially in the first half, but they failed to score against group rivals Switzerland in the World Cup in Qatar.

Canada: Players’ strike disrupts World Cup preparations

Canada’s World Cup match against Panama was canceled shortly before kick-off in Vancouver due to a player’s goal. The team said that the reason was the insufficient offer made by the federation. The team is asking that 40 percent of the World Cup prize money go to the players. In addition, representatives are calling for an equivalent structure for the women’s team and the development of a national women’s league. Canada Football Association president Nick Pontes denied the allegations.



