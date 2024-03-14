Inter Sumer – Kopil BVB failed in the quarter-finals

Yann Sommer and Inter Milan must admit defeat to Antoine Griezmann's mighty Atletico Madrid.Image: www.imago-images.de

Borussia Dortmund secures a ticket to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals. Dortmund beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0 and are now among the top eight teams in Europe for the first time since 2021. Meanwhile, Inter Milan fell short to Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout.

March 13, 2024, 11:50 p.m 14 March 2024, 00:00

Atletico – Inter 2:1 (3:2 after midnight)

Although Inter Milan entered the second leg against Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 lead, many experts agreed that the Italians would advance to the quarter-finals. The Nerazzurri are acting very confident this season, and at the end of it there should be at least the twentieth league title in the club's history. But Inter not only has ambitions in the domestic league, which they lead by 16 points over rivals Milan, but they also want to shine again on the European scene.

But last year's finalist had to bury his dream of obtaining a second title in the first division after 2010 after weak penalties. With Alexis Sanchez, Davy Klaassen and Lautaro Martinez, three Milan players failed to take a penalty kick, while Yann Sommer could only block one attempt from the Spaniards for Inter.

In normal time, the Swiss national team goalkeeper had to extend his hand behind him twice, which meant that Atletico made up for his loss in the first leg. This is despite the fact that Federico Dimarco scored to give Inter a reassuring lead after half an hour. Antoine Griezmann equalized directly (35), giving the Frenchman, who has already scored six goals in the current season of the Champions League, hope for the Madridistas.

In the 87th minute, substitute Memphis Depay scored the goal that paved the way to extra time, and now Diego Simeone's team, finalists in 2014 and 2016, for the second time in the past three years, have reached the quarter-finals.

Until Memphis Depay's goal, Inter were on their way to the quarter-finals.Video: SRF

Atletico Madrid – Inter Milan 2:1 (2:1; 1:1) then 3:2. s

S. R. Marciniak.

Portals: 33. Demarco 0: 1. 35. Griezmann 1: 1. 87. Depay 2: 1.

Penalty kicks: Calhanoglu 0:1. Depay 1:1. Sanchez misses. Niguez misses. Klassen misses. Riquelme 2:1. Harby 2: 2. Korea 3: 2. Martinez misses.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina (79. Barrios), Llorente (99. Azpilicueta), De Paul (71. Correa), Koke, Samuel Leno (71. Riquelme); Morata (79. Depay), Griezmann (105. Niguez).

intermilan: summer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni (73. Acerbi); Dumfries (Darmian 73), Barella (Fratese 84), Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan (Klassen 111), Demarco (Pisek 84); Martinez, Thuram (102. Sanchez).

comments: Inter Milan in the summer.

Warnings: 41. Hermoso, 90. Kuki, 104. Calhanoglu, 107. Acerbe, 118. Basic.

Dortmund – Eindhoven 2-0

He came as a great bearer of hope. When Jadon Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan from Manchester United last January, which he left in the summer of 2021 for €85 million, the German Bundesliga club had high hopes of the 23-year-old Englishman returning to his old club. Homeland to return to its previous performances and play a decisive role in the battle for Dortmund and the German championship.

But Sancho's return has not been particularly impressive so far. However, at the weekend, he scored again in the black and yellow shirt for the first time in a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen. The attacking player continues to do so smoothly on the European scene.

See also Hubertus von Hohenlohe initially in Giant Slalom - 2021 Ski World Cup Early goal for Jadon Sancho.Video: SRF

It had only been three minutes against PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie when he scored with a neat but not powerful shot from the edge of the box, scoring in back-to-back games for the first time. Time since November 2021.

For a long time this was the only match in which the guests from the Netherlands, who confidently led the domestic league, had more and more equalizing chances, which meant extra time. But Gregor Koppel, who missed the first leg due to injury, was present with a strong reaction. Or PSV lost their nerve. Like Luuk de Jong, who shot over the goal in stoppage time, wasting the last chance for the team of former Dortmund coach Peter Bosz.

On the other hand, Marco Reus made the decision in favor of Dortmund, which qualified for the first division quarter-finals for the first time since 2021.

Borussia Dortmund – PSV Eindhoven 2:0 (1:0)

81,365 spectators. S. R. Orsato.

Portals: 3. Sancho 1-0. 95. Reus 2-0.

Borussia Dortmund: couple. Sule, Chan, Hummels, Matsen; Ozcan, Sabitzer; Malen (70. Adeyemi), Brandt (58. Nmecha), Sancho (75. Reus); Filling jug.

Eindhoven Eindhoven: Benitez. Tees, Schouten, Buscagli, Diest; Till (46. Lozano), Firman (82. Pepe), Mauro Junior (86. Papadi); Bakayoko, De Jong, Thielemann.

comments: Borussia Dortmund with Koppel.

Warnings: 88. Sule, 89. Nimisha. (NI/DAP)