March 13, 2024

Royal Wootton Bassett was awarded the England Rugby League Award

Eileen Curry March 13, 2024
باسيت يحتفل بلقب الدوري <i>(Photo: James Booth)</i>” bad-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NYr_qJ.VmQvtEZ5mw2Qq7g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/swindon_advertiser_656/92272e87c0915 a73daac17e56e25486b” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NYr_qJ.VmQvtEZ5mw2Qq7g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/swindon_advertiser_656/92272e87c0915a7 3daac17e56e25486b”/></div> </div> </div> <p><figcaption class=Bassett celebrates the league title (Photo: James Booth)

Royal Wootton Bassett RFC is named by England Football As one of their popular bands for February.

Bassett scored 145 points as they won all three matches they played during the month as they stormed into the league which they officially concluded against Chippenham last weekend.

As they continued their sterling season in Zone 2 Tribute Severn of the South West Division, in which they lost just once, Bassett defeated Trowbridge, the former Chosun Hill Disciples, and Keynsham during February to earn England Rugby recognition.

Alan Law, RWB RFC Director of Rugby, said: “I am very proud of our whole team and all the credit goes to the players across the entire Division One team.

“February started with a number of injuries to key players in the first team, so to receive the award this month shows the deep strength we have as a club.

“This season, the behavior of our players has been exceptional and the commitment to achieving the targets we set over the summer has resulted in some fantastic performances.

“Every week as a training group, we look for small improvements and we know there is a lot to come from this young group. “That is the most exciting thing.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Biathlon – Biathlete Prius is also absent from the World Cup finals in Canada – Sports

March 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Biathlon in Canada is played live on TV, tape and broadcast live here

March 13, 2024 Eileen Curry

'Aggressive' England impresses Frenchman Olivon

March 12, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Chart: These companies sponsor the US election campaign

March 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

How intestinal flora and asthma are linked – healing practice

March 13, 2024 Faye Stephens

Royal Wootton Bassett was awarded the England Rugby League Award

March 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Unreal Engine 5 and destructible maps

March 13, 2024 Gilbert Cox