Bassett celebrates the league title

Royal Wootton Bassett RFC is named by England Football As one of their popular bands for February.

Bassett scored 145 points as they won all three matches they played during the month as they stormed into the league which they officially concluded against Chippenham last weekend.

As they continued their sterling season in Zone 2 Tribute Severn of the South West Division, in which they lost just once, Bassett defeated Trowbridge, the former Chosun Hill Disciples, and Keynsham during February to earn England Rugby recognition.

Alan Law, RWB RFC Director of Rugby, said: “I am very proud of our whole team and all the credit goes to the players across the entire Division One team.

“February started with a number of injuries to key players in the first team, so to receive the award this month shows the deep strength we have as a club.

“This season, the behavior of our players has been exceptional and the commitment to achieving the targets we set over the summer has resulted in some fantastic performances.

“Every week as a training group, we look for small improvements and we know there is a lot to come from this young group. “That is the most exciting thing.”