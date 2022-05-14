Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada beat Germany 5: 3

I.e.Come on. HELSENKI Germany’s national ice hockey team started the World Cup with a defeat against Canada, similar to the Olympic defeat. At 3: 5 against the reigning champions, national coach Soderhomin’s selection was improved on Friday evening in Helsinki and made Beijing forget the wrong course. However, the junior national team made several mistakes against the record champion recruited from the NHL stars and must advance to the second task: Saturday evening (7:20 pm / Sport1 and MagentaSport) Germany again challenge third-placed Slovakia. At the Olympics. Against Canada, goals from Michaelis (28th minute), Toronto Marlis from second-rate North American AHL, Plasta (42nd) from Adler Mannheim and NHL star defender Cedar (53rd) from the Detroit Red Wings were not enough. NHL Pros Chillinger (9th), Dubois (18th / 32nd), Johnson (34th) and Gregor (38th) ruthlessly exploited the indifference of the Germans. Despite looking better than it was 1: 5 in Beijing three months ago, Soderhome enjoyed an unpleasant start to the World Cup in his home country. “We have to play easy,” he told the Ottawa senators in the States during the first half of Sport 1: “We’re not playing badly in the third. We’ve all worked hard together. We can definitely come back.” The DEB team really improved, was clearly better at the start of the middle division and was rewarded with a goal, but brought back a number of penalties, more than the number, Canada showed their playful and consistent superiority consistently, and in other games, beat Latvia 4-1 in Group B. The United States defeated Slovakia 4-2 in a Group A match of the season to beat France 4-2.