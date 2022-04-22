The woman who saw the dog again five months later was severely beaten

When she saw her four-legged friend again five months later, a dog owner could not believe her eyes. That video went viral on TicTac.

Canada – Their separation was difficult, and reunion was difficult: Mistress Samantha had to allow her beloved male bandit to live with her parents for five months because at the time she could not take care of the animals. When she last saw the dog again last week, she was shocked.

Left: Before the robber is separated from his mistress. Right: Samantha looks at the dog again and is shocked. © Gallery: TikTok / Screenshots / mermaidcurlz

Fortunately, this bizarre moment was captured not only on video but also on the TikTok channel Fairy Curls Published. So far, 2.6 million people have been able to see the horror on Samantha’s face. Reason: The robber had risen like a yeast dough and could not walk to his mistress because he was too fat. On TikTok, the terrified Canadian owner wrote: “Do not leave your dog with parents who think love is feeding every five minutes. The poor baby is so excited he can not even breathe.” Viral hit, The Available here You can see how Pandit climbs the stairs and runs to his mistress. The jaw really pops out when you look at Samantha’s four-legged friend. After a while, she raised her index finger with advice.

In old videos, the robber can be seen before going to his parents – very slim. © TikTok / Screenshot / mermaidcurlz

As you roll over the comments next to the video, it quickly becomes clear who the woman is blaming for the grief of the four-legged friend: her dad. “My father made sure he was not hungry – as always!”, So the dog owner’s rating. In addition to the approximately 575,000 options, a question kept popping up in the comment column at random intervals. Before meeting Samantha’s parents for five months, users wanted to know how the robber was. DickToker responded with his throwback video before the robber was “fattened”. This work has been viewed by over 500,000 people. Dogs

