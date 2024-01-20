IC 342 The Hidden Galaxy – Science Spectrum

This image was taken from my garden balcony over two cloudy January nights on January 10 and 11, 2024. The galaxy is located in the Giraffe constellation near the galactic equator. It is somewhat hidden among the gas, dust, and stars of the Milky Way, hence the name “hidden galaxy.” The galaxy is 11 million light-years away from us, and was discovered by the English astronomer Denig in 1892.
Data about the image
|Goal
|IC 342 The Hidden Galaxy
|location
|Britz (Brandenburg)
|time
|
01/11/2024 at 11:00 PM CET
|camera
|ASI 533 c
|Telescope/lens
|Skywatcher 150P has been modified
|Multiple
|EQ5
|Exposure time
|80 x 3 min.
|Post-processing
|Application, Photoshop
