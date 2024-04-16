Hypertension, Diabetes & Co: Four Types of Sleep That Often Make You Sick – The World of Sleep

A study conducted by Penn State College at Penn State now confirms that sleep quality has a direct impact on an individual's risk of developing the disease. The researchers divided more than 3,600 participants into four types of sleep:
The first type: good sleepers
These people have ideal sleep habits and benefit from regular, adequate and deep sleep.
The second type: those who sleep on the weekend
These people do not sleep enough during the week but try to make up for their vacation days.
The third type: those with insomnia
You regularly experience long periods of sleep, short sleep stages or difficulty staying asleep, and experience extreme fatigue during the day.
The fourth type: sleepers
These people sleep well at night, but take frequent naps during the day.
Long-term assessment shows high risks
The results, published in the specialized journal “Psychiatry”, in a long-term evaluation, show that people who suffer from insomnia in particular have a high risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and decreased physical and mental performance.
Daytime sleepers who take regular naps also show a slightly increased risk of diabetes, cancer and frailty. However, people who nap only occasionally have no increased risk of chronic disease.
