Hypertension, Diabetes & Co: Four Types of Sleep That Often Make You Sick – The World of Sleep

A study conducted by Penn State College at Penn State now confirms that sleep quality has a direct impact on an individual's risk of developing the disease. The researchers divided more than 3,600 participants into four types of sleep:

The first type: good sleepers

These people have ideal sleep habits and benefit from regular, adequate and deep sleep.

The second type: those who sleep on the weekend

These people do not sleep enough during the week but try to make up for their vacation days.

The third type: those with insomnia

You regularly experience long periods of sleep, short sleep stages or difficulty staying asleep, and experience extreme fatigue during the day.

The fourth type: sleepers

These people sleep well at night, but take frequent naps during the day.

Long-term assessment shows high risks

The results, published in the specialized journal “Psychiatry”, in a long-term evaluation, show that people who suffer from insomnia in particular have a high risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and decreased physical and mental performance.

Daytime sleepers who take regular naps also show a slightly increased risk of diabetes, cancer and frailty. However, people who nap only occasionally have no increased risk of chronic disease.