COVID-19 test on vacation – Science and Technology

Whether in Austria, Germany, Italy or even Mallorca: If you want to quickly and easily book a Coronapass test while on vacation, you should make a note on the Testbuchen.de page. The Brixen Software Company’s Vertical Life portal is part of the NO-Q program, which was used in South Tyrol for mass testing in November 2020.

The digital map shows more than 1,800 test sites across Europe, including Italy, Germany, Austria, Mallorca, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. Users can easily filter by date and time, find the right test option in their area, and book quickly and easily. Currently it runs up to 300,000 tests per day via No-Q, and at peak times the system handles 20,000 requests per second.

Vaccination in Germany

Vertical Life has established other platforms for different areas and test centers. Citizens can use the multilingual portal https://wir-testen.no-q.info/ to make notes for nose wings tests in South Tyrol. In addition, the No-Q is one of the software systems chosen by the German federal government to redirect results of rapid tests for the German Digital Green Corridor version. Additionally, No-Q is being used to schedule the German vaccination drive.

Vertical life

Vertical-Life is one of the premier climbing software developers. Brixen develops program for climbers, competitions and societies, conducts research in sensor technology, operates the 8a.nu portal and the Vertical-Life app, one of the largest platforms for climbers from around the world. “We are excited to be able to help the epidemic with a simple and fast tool,” says Matthias Paulig, CEO of Vertical Life. The company expects sales to grow by 750% compared to the first half of 2020.

