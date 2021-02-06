How to get rid of WhatsApp forever

WhatsApp has been the de facto messaging app in countries around the world for years. But recently some news about the company Very suspicious changes to the privacy policy It made many consider switching to another service. After all, there are a lot of options available, most of which Facebook does not have.

You can get rid of WhatsApp and save your old messages when you have enough.

Before deleting your account, you need to export your chats. Fortunately, it’s easy. Just tap on the topic name you want to save at the top, then scroll down Chat export. You can choose whether to save all images and videos in the series.

Now is the time to request all of your account information. tap on Settings In the lower right corner of the app. Then press Bill And the Request account information. WhatsApp says it will take about three days to get your report, but the company will notify you when it’s ready.

Take a deep breath and prepare to delete your account Before You have deleted the app from your phone. Under Settings And the Bill, Water faucet Delete my account. Deleting your account will delete your messages, remove you from group chats, and delete your backup. It really is that simple.

As you can see, it is very easy to exit WhatsApp. The hard part will be convincing your friends, family, and co-workers to ditch the Facebook messaging app as well. good luck!