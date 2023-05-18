How Tim Höttges makes Telekom look better than it is

- Tim Höttges has been CEO of Telekom for nearly ten years – but after a good few years, Deutsche Telekom seems to be floundering under his leadership.
- It was able to deliver growing baseline sales and record surplus this year. But a look behind the scenes shows that there are many problems.
- US subsidiary T-Mobile hasn’t lived up to expectations for long, and investment costs for costly fiber-optic expansion are skyrocketing — not to mention frequent IT problems.
- The acquisition of majority controlling subsidiary T-Mobile US was a complete success for Deutsche Telekom. But you can read here why this majority is currently at particular risk.
