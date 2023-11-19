November 21, 2023

How Sunak wants to make the Rwanda deal possible despite the court ruling

Jordan Lambert November 19, 2023 3 min read

NAfter losing a court dispute over his asylum deal with Rwanda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still wants to pass the plans through “emergency legislation”. This is intended to prevent further obstruction by Great Britain or the European Court of Human Rights, Sunak said during a press conference in London on Wednesday.

“I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights,” Sunak said, referring to the planned extradition flights to Rwanda. According to commentators, this could indicate that the Conservative government wants to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights or simply ignore the rulings of the Strasbourg court.

In the summer of 2022, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg stopped the only scheduled flight with asylum seekers to Rwanda with a last-minute interim order.

Sunak also said he would use planned “emergency legislation” to ensure Rwanda is classified as a safe third country by parliament in London. “I will do whatever it takes to get these planes off the ground,” he said.

Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, regardless of their origin, could never allow them to return to Britain, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The Supreme Court argued that asylum seekers in the East African country risk not receiving a fair trial and risk being deported to their home countries despite a legitimate claim to asylum. Sunak has now said that a new deal with Rwanda will ensure that asylum seekers cannot be deported from the East African country.

With this scheme, Great Britain wants to prevent illegal immigration in small boats across the English Channel. The United Nations refugee agency has condemned Britain’s actions as a violation of international law.

See also  If there isn't a second motivational check on your next relief bill, you can still benefit

FDP politician Stamp still believes in a third country solution

Despite a negative ruling by the highest British court, Joachim Stamp (FDP), the federal government’s migration commissioner, is sticking to the third country rule for Germany. “I stick to my assessment that third-country regulation is desirable, but there is still no suitable state willing to do so under the rule of law,” Stamp told “Spiegel” magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Tourism is poorly suited for vacationers from abroad

November 20, 2023 Jordan Lambert
5 min read

A cat in Great Britain wants to reach the top of the British charts

November 20, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The Last of Us Part II

November 20, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

UK proposes changes to antitrust assessment after Microsoft-Activision case – TradingView News

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Manuela Wezbek in PromiBB: How does she live with her partner?

November 20, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Research Assistants (F/M/D) with potential for Ph.D

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Liverpool star Salah is attacked by his fans

November 20, 2023 Eileen Curry