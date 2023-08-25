Historically unique photo: Donald Trump and his “mug shot”

– Donald Trump and the “mug shot” mugshot that can be a burden to even one of the most photographed people in the world.

This man stares into the camera with a grim expression: the police photo of Donald Trump. Photo: Fulton County via AP/Keystone (Aug. 24, 2023)

In English, mug means not only a cup, but also face, face, or face. A snapshot is thus a photograph, albeit of a private moment: after arrest as part of identification procedures, which also include fingerprinting. In the criminal history of the United States, the avatar has become a symbol of many criminal professions.

The frontal and side shot, often accompanied by a plaque superimposed or affixed with the delinquent’s name, height and weight, leaves an imprint in the public consciousness, also because the humiliated posture and shocked expression on the face reflect the alleged desperation of the accused. the criminal.

However, the arrest is far from being a guilty verdict, and here’s why mug shot repeatedly criticized as biased. Because these images are in the public domain, they quickly find their way into the media – an image that is hard to shake.

Donald Trump, perhaps one of the most photographed people in the world, was also worried about this. He had to appear in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after his fourth indictment — and now there’s one, too mug shot Former US President.

Former US President and the Judiciary

