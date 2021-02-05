HC Thurgau signed another alien, Jonathan Ange. The Canadian striker joins the AHL from Springfield Thunderbirds for the HCT.

(HC Thurgau) With Derek Hulak still out of service due to injury, HC Thurgau has signed up with another alien, Jonathan Ang. The young Canadian striker of Malaysian origin will join the Higher Colleges of Technology until the end of the season.

Jonathan Ang is still in quarantine for 14 days until Thursday, as he entered Canada from the USA. Since Canada is not on the BAG quarantine list, Jonathan Ang does not have to go into quarantine in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Al-Kindi’s work permit has reached the Higher Colleges of Technology. Jonathan Ange will arrive in Switzerland on Sunday and be immediately available for Stefan Meyer’s team.

Jonathan Ange was pulled out by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Project. The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons at AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He scored 46 points in 124 games. He previously played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Peterborough Bates and Sarnia Sting (83 goals and 115 assists in 259 matches), being elected to the Allstar team in the 2017/18 season.

HC Thurgau warmly welcomes Jonathan Ange and looks forward to working with him. Hi Jonathan!

