Formula 1, UK Virtual GP: These are the participants

February 4, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Motorsports- Magazin.com – The hypothetical Formula 1 season enters the second of three rounds. After the virtual Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday, the second race will take place on February 7 at 7:00 pm. This time it will be driven in Great Britain.

Once again, the entire event will be streamed live on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The start menu is similar to that of the first week. George Russell is the guest star again, although the Williams chauffeur had to cancel at short notice last week.

Formula 1, UK Virtual Prize: Russell and Albon will be there again

Russell and co-worker Williams Nicholas Latifi are the only 2021 active riders on the starting roster at the moment. Alex Albon, the Red Bull test driver, will be there again, and this time he will be fellow Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson.

Ferrari is also sending its offspring to the race, with test driver Callum Ellott and Formula 2 driver Robert Schwartzman. Haas sends duo Fittipaldi Enzo and Pietro into the race again after Enzo won the Austrian event. French social media figures Lucas Hauchard (‘Squeezie’) and Alethea Boucq (‘TheAmusante’), who will compete for Alpine, are new.

the team stars Positives
Mercedes ? Jarno Aubert / Danny Moreno
Red Bull Alex Albon / Liam Lawson Marcel Kiefer / Fred Rasmussen
McLaren ? James Baldwin / Josh Edo
Alps Squeezie / TheAmusante Nicolas Longit / Fabrizio Donoso
Ferrari Callum Ellott / Robert Schwartzman David Tonisa / Brendon Lee
AlphaTauri Tonio Liuzzi / Luca Salvadori Johnny Tourmala / Manuel Bianculela
Alfa Romeo Thibaut Courtois / Jack ‘PieFace’ McDermott Danny Bereznay / Thighman Shot
Haas Pietro Vittipaldi / Enzo Fittipaldi Cedric Thom / Samuel Lieber
Williams Nicholas Latifi / George Russell Alvaro Carreton / Alessio de Capua
Other than that, many drivers are returning from week one, including Belgian star Thibaut Courtois. The look remains the same – a 5-lap speedy race with esports pros mark the starting grid before the stars compete for points in the main race. The cockpits that remain open will be announced in the next few days.

