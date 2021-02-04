Formula 1, UK Virtual GP: These are the participants

Motorsports- Magazin.com – The hypothetical Formula 1 season enters the second of three rounds. After the virtual Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday, the second race will take place on February 7 at 7:00 pm. This time it will be driven in Great Britain.

Once again, the entire event will be streamed live on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The start menu is similar to that of the first week. George Russell is the guest star again, although the Williams chauffeur had to cancel at short notice last week.

Formula 1, UK Virtual Prize: Russell and Albon will be there again

Russell and co-worker Williams Nicholas Latifi are the only 2021 active riders on the starting roster at the moment. Alex Albon, the Red Bull test driver, will be there again, and this time he will be fellow Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson.

Ferrari is also sending its offspring to the race, with test driver Callum Ellott and Formula 2 driver Robert Schwartzman. Haas sends duo Fittipaldi Enzo and Pietro into the race again after Enzo won the Austrian event. French social media figures Lucas Hauchard (‘Squeezie’) and Alethea Boucq (‘TheAmusante’), who will compete for Alpine, are new.

the team stars Positives Mercedes ? Jarno Aubert / Danny Moreno Red Bull Alex Albon / Liam Lawson Marcel Kiefer / Fred Rasmussen McLaren ? James Baldwin / Josh Edo Alps Squeezie / TheAmusante Nicolas Longit / Fabrizio Donoso Ferrari Callum Ellott / Robert Schwartzman David Tonisa / Brendon Lee AlphaTauri Tonio Liuzzi / Luca Salvadori Johnny Tourmala / Manuel Bianculela Alfa Romeo Thibaut Courtois / Jack ‘PieFace’ McDermott Danny Bereznay / Thighman Shot Haas Pietro Vittipaldi / Enzo Fittipaldi Cedric Thom / Samuel Lieber Williams Nicholas Latifi / George Russell Alvaro Carreton / Alessio de Capua

Other than that, many drivers are returning from week one, including Belgian star Thibaut Courtois. The look remains the same – a 5-lap speedy race with esports pros mark the starting grid before the stars compete for points in the main race. The cockpits that remain open will be announced in the next few days.