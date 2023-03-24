“As big as a soccer ball”

Home page the world

From: Mark Stobbers

Huge goldfish are throwing Canada’s lakes before an almost impossible task. © Fisheries and Oceans / Visual Twitter

Canada’s lakes have been free of goldfish plague since yesterday. But for a sensitive ecosystem this amount is increasing.

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Canada faces plague. In recent years, the the world Attention has been drawn to the problem of goldfish as an invasive species. However, the government seems to have no solution to bring the situation under control, especially in British Columbia’s lakes. Again and again there are new horror reports and especially in many aquariums in Germany there are pictures showing large goldfish that have nothing to do with living fish.

A A remarkable wonder like seeing a monkfish in the Baltic Sea, but it doesn’t, because goldfish don’t encounter any natural predators in Canadian lakes. However, what is most decisive about goldfish plague in Canada is that the animals are the most prolific of all species and can lay up to 150,000 eggs a year. Plus, goldfish in the wild are so big, even real cavemen.

Goldfish Plague in Canada: “As Big as a Football”

A professor at Thompson Rivers University offers an explanation for the rapid growth. “Goldfish are not small specimens from a pet store. In fact, fish in nature are much larger,” explains Brian Hayes, who, in addition to his professorship, “B.C. He was also the former chairman of the Invasive Species Council. Outdoor life.

In his estimation, under the right conditions and the right water temperature, the fish can become “as big as a football.” It’s not as magical Encounter with the world’s largest shark Or a monster shark bigger than a submarine. Additionally, goldfish spawners can lay up to 50,000 eggs at a time and up to three times during a hot summer.

Plague hits Canada’s lakes: Goldfish produce ‘clones of themselves’

“They don’t even need a male,” Hayes explains of the goldfish plague that has long plagued Canada’s lakes. “They can take advantage of a process called kynogenesis, in which the female uses the sperm of a male of an alien species to stimulate development even if they are not fertilized.” So it makes clones of itself. This is how goldfish spread especially quickly.

This explosion in the goldfish population has local scientists worried about local fish species. Salmon in particular can be affected because the fish can transmit diseases and parasites to native animals. They threaten to feed on other animals and further disrupt the sensitive ecosystem in Canada. (mst)