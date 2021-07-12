He’s so excited about Wembley

Prince George watched the European Championship final live at Wembley – and let his emotions run free. In the end he was very sad.
The basics in brief
- In the European Championship final, Prince George will be alive on the field.
- He celebrates England’s opening goal against Italy frantically.
- But it is very sad after the end.
there was Playground: after this Quarter-finals vs Germany Prince George’s fever (7) a.m The European Championship final again with England Im Wembley-Playground With. And he’s there with complete commitment.
A suit, tie, a place in the hall of honor – George is clearly not an ordinary fan, but a royal. But when Luke Shaw scored 1-0, the fans won. Together with his parents, he jumps from the seat and raises his arms.
First he hugs his parents, then he cheers. Screams at WembleyPlaygroundClap your hands. The joy of early England leadership is written on his face.
But the god of football this evening is the Englishman and young prince George is not in a good mood. After a little over an hour, you succeed Leonardo Bonucci compensation. In a penalty shootout, the Italians defeated the Three Lions.
After the last penalty kick, all the English were frustrated. Even the little prince. So sad he’s staring into the space in front of him, him the father Prince William He hugs him comfortably. Pictures that break your heart!
