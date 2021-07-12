Barcelona: These five clubs want Antoine Griezmann! Who is his favorite – international football

07/12/2021 – 5:55 pm



How does Barcelona save a million dollars in exchange for a new contract? Lionel Messi (34) together?

In order for the Argentine star to sign with the Catalans again, Barcelona must save on the salaries of professionals, so share with other stars. The one whose departure from the Camp Nou may be imminent is Antoine Griezmann (30).

According to media reports, the French player earns about 33 million euros annually in Barcelona. Too much for a club with insane debt. A new club is being sought for the striker.

According to the Catalan newspaper “Sport”, at least five clubs should be interested in Griezmann. So, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City want the world champions from the Premier League. In addition to the Italian club Juventus Torino and the Spanish champion Atlético Madrid.

Griezmann’s contract at Barcelona runs until 2024. Only a few clubs can currently afford the high transfer fee of $1 million. But with a loan deal under which the new club pays the salary, you will be happy in Barcelona.

If Griezmann can choose, Atletico Madrid should be his clear favourite. He played for Diego Simeone’s team from 2014 to 2019. He won the European League with Atlético in 2018.

What a great video!

BILD reporter secretly filmed in Italy cabin

Source: BILD

ActuallyBarcelona: Griezmann does not want to surrender to this club. The direct contender for the Spanish championship should not be promoted again. The fact that Luis Suarez (34) of all people scored more than 20 goals for Atlético for the tournament last season still hurts Barcelona’s leaders.

Before the European Championship, Griezmann revealed his ideas for the future in the newspaper “Le Figaro”. He said he wanted to play in Barcelona until 2024, “after which I think it is the right time to go to the United States.”

Now it looks like his next stop is still in Europe and not in America…