science

Helicopters of Mars: creativity in flying successfully – a spectrum of science

April 19, 2021
Faye Stephens

The ingenuity appears to have successfully completed the first flight: the small helicopter, which landed on the red planet two months ago with the persevering Mars rover, rose three meters in the air as planned, flew for half a minute and then landed safely on the ground again. NASA announced this on its live broadcast. The start was recently delayed due to technical issues.

