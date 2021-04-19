Ranking: The Olympic Games are less and less sustainable

“Sustainability” has officially been the third pillar of the 2020 Olympic agenda since 2014. And 2014 is the year in which the previous lowest sustainability level has been reached: the Sochi Winter Games are last in the ranking carried out by scientists working with Martin. Mueller from the University of Lausanne now. You rate how well such an event will perform in environmental, social and financial terms.

In the trade magazine ‘Sustaining nature’ Provide an analysis of the last 16 Olympic Games since the 1992 Albertville Winter Games. This first event, as well as the Barcelona Summer Games that were held in the same year, ranked second and third in their ranking. Salt Lake City 2002 topped the podium, while Rio de Janeiro 2016 topped the rear in the Summer Games.

If we look at it over the years, the trend is downward. In addition, not even the leader, with 74 points out of 100, has reached the “green” zone defined by Mueller and his team. With just under 25 points, Sochi ranks in the “red” zone. The average value across all games is 48 points.

For their index, the researchers look at the three categories of environment, social affairs, and finance, which they divide into three subcategories: for example, there is a low score for social issues if residents disagree with the games or if many people join the game, the construction of sports facilities is moved. And if the host country enacts special laws and regulations in order to satisfy the wishes of the organizers. According to the same principle, they take into account the environmental impacts (“How many sports facilities have been specially built? How many visitors? How many athletes participate?) And the financial consequences (reuse of sports facilities, public funding, budget compliance). The final indicator value is finally generated by averaging. This means that a higher value in one category can compensate for weaknesses in another.

Mueller and his team also estimated the total value of the Tokyo Summer Games postponed until 2021. Japanese organizers just fell third from last place, at London 2012. How important is this estimate as long as data on visitor numbers are not yet available.

Experts name three measures that will critically improve the sustainability of the Olympic Games in the future: first, the size of the event should be greatly reduced, second, the Games should be hosted by rotation by the same cities, and third, compliance with independent standards. Sustainability standards must be guaranteed.