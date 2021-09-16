Heavy rain near Montpellier – a storm hits southern France – flooded the motorway

– Storm hits southern France – motorway flooded The area around Montpellier was hit by a storm with heavy rain.

On Tuesday, a storm hit southern France with heavy rain. Highways and railways were closed, the DPA news agency reported. A person went missing in the Gard circle, and, according to the authorities, a man was struck by lightning and was slightly injured.

Several parts of the motorway between Nîmes and Montpellier were flooded, and thousands of drivers were stranded. Train traffic between the two cities has also stopped. According to the railway company SNCF, the debris blocked the tracks in some sections, while other sections were completely submerged in water. In some places, rail operations can only resume on weekends.

On Wednesday, forecasters are forecasting more heavy rain, and there is a warning of a second-highest storm.

Schools are closed

All schools in the department will be closed on Wednesday. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen arrived in the affected area this evening. “I assure the storm-affected residents of all my support and call for the greatest vigilance over the next few days,” he said. 900 firefighters and civil protection workers were deployed on 450 missions in the region.

Videos shared on social media show people falling in torrential rain, while others show heavy rain.

