Maori want to rename New Zealand to Aotearoa

September 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Rawiri Waititi, co-chair of the Maori Party, wants New Zealand to be renamed Aotearoa: “It is too late for the Maori language to regain its rightful place as the first and official language of this country,” he says.

    Debi Ngariwa Packer, who is also the co-chair of the Maori Party, agrees. “Changing the name will help restore the status of our language,” she says.

    Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters criticized the plans. He wrote on Twitter: “This is just a headline search, no matter what the cost to this country.”

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on the other hand, believes it is “positive” that the name “Aotearoa” is being used more and more.

New Zealand was not always called New Zealand. The first settlers on the Pacific island called Aotearoa in the 14th century. Translated, it means “Land of the Long White Cloud”. Now the natives want to recreate this name.

The Maori party has petitioned to officially rename the Pacific island of Aotearoa. In addition, all towns and places will be given indigenous Maori names again by 2026. The party’s two chairs, Roiry Waititi and Debbie Ngariwa Packer, wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

