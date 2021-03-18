Heavenly Bodies Game Show – Two scenarios presented

The physics-based space adventure “Heavenly Bodies” is presented today with a new trailer for the game.

Developer 2pt Interactive has released a new trailer for the physics-based space adventure game “Heavenly Bodies”. Two scenarios are presented, “Data” and “Metal”. Heavenly Bodies will be released in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

“We picked a few minutes from two of our favorite in-game scenarios – data and minerals. Each of the other five missions in Heavenly Bodies present you with exciting challenges to spatial puzzles. You have to achieve impressive scientific and technical advances in one of the toughest conditions ever.” Zero-gravity, “says Alexander Perrin, director of 2pt Interactive.

He goes on to say, “With two strong arms and an awesome head, you can use the DualSense Wireless Controller to control every part of the weightless astronaut that has been physically simulated. These simple and challenging controls allow you to move and interact with a large number of space station units,” The assembly and maintenance of which requires the highest level of sensitivity. Each of these scenarios can be run either alone or in pairs in local cooperative mode.