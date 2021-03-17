All that was published today and ads

Operation: Tango

Sony today announced or made updates available to 7 indie games on PlayStation. We’ll put all the news here as soon as that happens. Bear in mind that this post will be updated over time. So be sure to check out the latest announcements.

Useful asymmetric cooperative puzzle game: Tango is launching this spring. During the espionage adventure, a proxy-player infiltrates websites while a hacker helps them with it. The game will also release on PS5 as well as previously announced versions for PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

We featured the game at Gamescom 2020, and the PlayStation Blog covers its various tech styles. We also learned that the game will range from office robberies to high-speed stalkers.

Dandelion: A Colorful Story

This adventure game was a dog that explores puzzles and solves them with a magic brush Funded by Kickstarter Earlier this year. The PS5 and PS4 are now announced to be launched this spring.

The game sees a world without colors in which the player has to manually bring it to life in order to customize and confuse it. On the PS5, the game uses the DualSense touchpad to control the brush (with the left hand option), and the developer has added a lot of soft rumble to make everything feel warm and comfortable, like petting a cat.

Nour: Play with your food

Nour: “Play with your friend” sounds like a trip in the wrong direction. Noor is published by the same company as Untitled Goose Game and will be coming to PS5 this summer. It is a game in which you play with your food and the game’s music and sound react accordingly.

With Adaptive Background Music, the lighting tones and sound effects change depending on what you do with the (very good) food in front of you. Different foods correspond to different sounds. You can move it around, create a mess, and even blow it into the microphone to get different effects. In a PlayStation Blog post, Maximillian C Mueller of developer Terrifying Jellyfish describes “noodle guitars”, air flute sounds, ice cubes, wings, and converting toasters into drum sets and heavy metal meat grinders.

The video above explains it better by showing how food interacts with sound, but Müller also summarizes it better on the blog using an example:

Probably the best example of Noor’s physical equipment is the noodle harp. Make some noodles, arrange them with magnets to make a neat ramp (or monster), and freeze them. There are many ways you can play the harp. One of my favorites is that I dropped the Gyoza figurine to create a descending melody. “

Where the heart leads

A man’s dog slides into a hole, steps behind him, and ends up having an unexpected journey. Wherever the heart goes, husband and father Witt visits Anderson with memories of his past, present, and future. In addition, he can change them over time and turn his life and the lives of others in a completely different direction.

Where The Heart Leads is a storytelling game that focuses on decision making throughout a man’s life. Armature Studio developer Tod Keller says the game is inspired by titles like Heavy Rain, Oxenfree, Xenogears, and Vagrant Story, and includes effects from David Lynch, Wes Anderson, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

It will be released on July 13th on PS4 and PS5.

Confusing places

Love creating puzzles but hate messing around with huge puzzle pieces? Puzzling Places is a 3D puzzle game for PlayStation VR where you collect puzzles for actual locations, all in 3D based on realistic scans of people from all over the world.

Puzzling Places is super easy: It’s all 3D site puzzles with relaxing sounds and music. It is intended for PSVR only and will be released this winter.

