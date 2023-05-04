Hazelnut truffles, cashew dates, hazelnut bar with chia seeds

Snacking without conscience? Nutritional therapist Professor Dorothea Porteous has three sweet but low-sugar recipes ready: hazelnut truffles, cashew dates and walnut bars with chia seeds.
Hazelnut truffles in cocoa shell
ingredients:
- 90 grams of dried dates
- 40 grams of crushed hazelnut
- 50 grams of crushed almonds
- 2 tablespoons of cocoa
- 2 tbsp. ground vanilla
- 2 pinches of salt
- 40 grams of chopped hazelnuts
- 8 whole hazelnuts
- Cocoa for rolling
to prepare
- Chop the dates and place in the blender with the ground hazelnuts, almonds, cocoa, vanilla and salt.
- Add about two tablespoons of water.
- Mix everything to a solid mass. Mix the mixture with chopped hazelnuts.
- Divide the mass into eighths and roll into balls.
- Put a hazelnut in each ball, and roll cocoa at the end.
Cashew energy balls
Ingredients for about 15 pieces
- 150 g of dried dates
- 150 grams of roasted cashews
- 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
- 1 vanilla bean
- Some raw cocoa powder
to prepare
- Roast the cashews briefly in the oven at 150°C.
- Split the vanilla pod lengthwise and scrape it.
- Put all ingredients in a blender and then shape into balls.
- Put a little cocoa powder.
Walnut pieces with chia seeds
Walnut bars are the perfect in-between snack or quick breakfast. Many nuts and seeds contain valuable polyunsaturated fatty acids, protein and fiber.
Ingredients for about 8 pcs
- 100 g of dried soft dates
- 100 ml of water
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 25 grams of chia seeds
- 40 grams of cashews
- 35 grams of hazelnut kernels
- 25 grams of pumpkin seeds
- 50 grams of oat flakes
- 25 grams of peanut butter
to prepare
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Boil dates in water for five minutes.
- Puree the dates with the cooking water and cinnamon using a hand blender until creamy. Add chia seeds. Let the mixture swell for ten minutes.
- Tip: Chia seeds can also be substituted for ground flaxseeds.
- Meanwhile, roughly chop the nuts and mix well with the oatmeal, peanut butter, and date puree until the mixture is well blended and sticky.
- Spread the nut mixture 1 cm thick on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and press down. The surface must be smooth. Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown. After 20 minutes, take out the tray, cut the mass into bars with a knife and finish baking.
- The bars can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days in an airtight jar.
- Tip: Bars are a healthy snack, but they’re also energy-dense. If you want to lose weight, you should not eat more than one bar per day.
