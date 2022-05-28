science

Pompeii: First genetic analysis of an ancient volcano victim

May 28, 2022
Faye Stephens

In addition to the rich finds in the ruins of the Roman city of Pompeii, there is now another source of information. For the first time, experts have succeeded in extracting appreciable amounts of genetic material from the remains of a victim of the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79. As reported by the team surrounding Gabriele Scorrano of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, the deceased was likely local residents. The study is currently published in Scientific Reports. The team compared its genomes to 1,030 ancient and 471 modern genomes. The analysis indicates that the DNA has commonalities with modern Italians as well as the inhabitants of central Italy during the Roman Empire period, the team wrote.

