Hay Fever Desensitization: Why Start Now?

For most of us, the idea of ​​flowering meadows and green trees is still out of reach. But spring often comes faster than expected. This is especially noticeable for allergy sufferers. Anyone with a pollen allergy typically spends the first warm days of the year with itchy eyes, a runny nose, and a tingling throat. To survive this year, you can Hay fever with Desensitization He fights. Here we will explain to you why you should do the treatment now.

Here's what you need to know about hay fever desensitization:

Hay fever desensitization: This is how you become immune to pollen

Desensitization or hyposensitivity is a treatment method against hay fever. The goal is, To accustom the body to pollen that causes allergies. To do this, the treating physician repeatedly administers a small amount of the allergen to the patient. The dose is then increased slowly until immune tolerance develops. Eventually, allergy symptoms usually improve significantly or even disappear completely.

Desensitization is the only way to treat hay fever To be treated causally. Allergen immunotherapy can also be used for other allergies, e.g. B. Against bee venom and house dust mites.

How does desensitization work?

There are two ways to take the allergen: either as an injection, as a drop, or as a tablet placed under the tongue. How long the desensitization process takes depends on the severity of the allergy. On average, the desensitization process takes time 3 years.

Desensitization can also be helpful if you are allergic to house dust. picture: imago/westend61

What side effects are there?

This can happen especially at the beginning of immunotherapy Mild side effects Come. These include redness, swelling and itching, but also fatigue. If side effects are more severe, antihistamines, special medications to combat the allergic reaction, may be prescribed.

Nice to know: In order to rule out severe side effects such as anaphylactic shock, patients should stay in the clinic for half an hour after receiving the allergy injection.

Why you should start now

If you've been thinking about treating your hay fever with desensitizers, now is the time. And since the first pollen grains start flying in December or January, so should you Best in fall Start treatment. However, you can often begin desensitization later. However, you should not wait for the allergens to spread into the air. Otherwise the double burden will be too high.

Hay Fever Desensitization: Is It Worth It?

Whether and how beneficial desensitization is beneficial can only be determined It is evaluated by a specialist Become. Not everyone with allergies needs to be treated with immunotherapy.

It is recommended For severe allergiesWhere the medication is not enough to relieve the symptoms. People at risk of developing complications such as allergic asthma should also consider desensitization.