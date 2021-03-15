Will my body be working on producing vitamin D again in March? This general rule applies

When the sun shines really well for the first time in the spring, as it was in February of this year, people are understandably drawn outside. Many hold their faces in the sun in the hope that the body will start producing vitamin D right away. But are weak rays in the first few months of the year enough to stimulate production?

Unfortunately no. Because the human body can only produce vitamin D at a certain point. It doesn’t matter how warm the winter sun is to you. Because while the sun is undoubtedly good for you and can make you happy even in the winter months, in Germany it is not enough to stimulate the body’s production of Vitamin D. We are simply on the wrong line for this. From mid-October to the end of March, the angle of incidence of the sun’s rays is very flat – even at lunchtime.

The reason for this is simple: the more flat the sun’s rays strike the Earth, the longer it will travel through the ozone layer. However, this means that some of the UV rays are lost and the rays are no longer sufficient to produce vitamin D.

As a rule, you can rememberIf your shadow is longer than your body size, unfortunately there is no significant production of vitamin D. For your body to produce vitamin D through your skin, the Sun must be at least 42 degrees above the horizon.