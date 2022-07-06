Green Sky Sioux Falls – You’ve Never Seen Pictures Like This Before

We must be somewhat accustomed to the special weather conditions by now. After all, the desert dust in Switzerland loves to color the sky orange. But what if the sky suddenly brightened in its deepest green? This is what happened in Sioux Falls, USA.

What looks like an alien invasion or a new season of “stranger things” is actually a weather phenomenon that sometimes occurs in conjunction with storms. Scientists still have only guesses about the reason for this.

The most popular theory is that it is the water molecules in the air that refract the red light of a sunset so that it appears green. Then the gray clouds do the rest and you have a feeling that the end of the world is near. Here are some impressions and reactions from the region:

Now to the more important question: Why does the sky over Sioux Falls really look green?

(Leo)