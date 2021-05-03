Great Britain is, according to Blinker, the closest ally of the United States

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Mandel Majan / Paul via AFP / DPA

Before the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting, the United States and Britain emphasized the close relationship between their two countries. “The United States does not have a closer ally and partner than the United Kingdom,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a joint press conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab in London on Monday. “Our special relationship continues. It is efficient, dynamic and dear to the American people. “

This recognition must be well received in the British capital: After the change of power in the White House, there was fear in Great Britain of the deterioration of the traditional “special relationship” between the two countries, as the relationship between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered the new American president to be burdened Applies.

Johnson had no friendships with the US Democrats when he claimed, in a newspaper article during the election campaign before the 2016 Brexit referendum, that he had a grudge against the former colonial power Great Britain because of his Kenyan roots. Biden later referred to Johnson as a “physical and emotional clone” of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

On Monday, Secretary of State Raab emphasized that they stand “shoulder to shoulder” and share many common values ​​and interests. The USA and Great Britain worked closely together when it came to condemning human rights violations and holding states to account – as was the case recently with China.

G7 foreign ministers are meeting this week for the first time in two years for personal consultations. It should be about the current conflicts in Afghanistan, Myanmar, or Ukraine, but also about the goals and future challenges.