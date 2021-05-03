Great Britain wants to strengthen relations with the United States and Asian countries

The traditional ‘special relationship’ The traditional “special relationship” between Britain and the United States should not be neglected: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is also one of the first colleagues who wants Raab to meet on Monday for a one-on-one conversation. It will cover trade issues and current developments in China, Afghanistan and Iran.

In addition to Great Britain and Germany, the G7 countries include France, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Japan. The UK is hosting this year’s G7 Summit in Cornwall in mid-June. The British government said the previous meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Development was an excellent opportunity to revive personal diplomacy.

Hence, the agenda includes issues such as equitable access to vaccines, global educational goals for girls, climate change, measures to prevent famine and food shortages. In addition, Russia’s recent armament is likely to be discussed at the border with Ukraine. Blinkin, the US Secretary of State, plans to continue visiting Ukraine after the meeting in London.