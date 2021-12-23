Gram Consultation Hours: Acupuncture – Theatrical Placebo?

podcast by



Small needles in the ears, palms, or back – Acupuncture always seems a little painful, but it should help with the discomfort. However, the focus here is clearly on ‘should’, for the following reasons: There is no scientific evidence that acupuncture is effective.

Acupuncture in stressful situations

This method is popular not only, but especially in obstetrics. Treatment aims to stop preterm labor or relieve labor pain. search by detektor.fm He states that all birth centers listed by the Midwifery Association offer acupuncture. This rarely happens in hospitals, but there, alternative medicine is used by default: Homeopathy during childbirth is offered regularly.

Acupuncture has its origin In traditional Chinese medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine for a short time. TCM is based on Qi, which is the life energy that flows through the body through the so-called meridians. If there is a blockage, the body becomes ill. Needle therapy is designed to relieve blockages and restore balance. However, in practice, the gentle effect of an acupuncture case is only beneficial to you. The procedure is often accompanied by gentle light and music, you take time for yourself, and the placebo effect begins.

The Doctor talks in this episode of “Grams’ Office Clock” Natalie Grams Naupman with Edzard Ernst About traditional Chinese medicine. Ernst held the first chair of alternative medicine and has dealt critically with the work of alternative practitioners for years.