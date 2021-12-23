science

Gram Consultation Hours: Acupuncture – Theatrical Placebo?

December 24, 2021
Faye Stephens

Small needles in the ears, palms, or back – Acupuncture always seems a little painful, but it should help with the discomfort. However, the focus here is clearly on ‘should’, for the following reasons: There is no scientific evidence that acupuncture is effective.

