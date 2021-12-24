Science in 2022: Omicron, Lunar Missions and Particle Physics

today is LIGOAnd the Virgin and Tweet embed Scientific Collaboration announced that despite local and global adversities, they plan to start the O4 Observing Run in mid-December 2022. (Photo courtesy: Iztok Boncina) pic.twitter.com/kakrAjSpLl – I-Virgo (@ego_virgo) November 15 2021

At Michigan State University in East Lansing, the facility is used “Rare isotope beams” It is expected to become operational in early 2022. The $730 million multi-stage accelerator will be used to synthesize thousands of new isotopes of known elements and investigate the basic structure and physics of neutron stars and supernova explosions.

You fly to the moon again

A real fleet of orbiters and landing gear from space agencies and private companies is heading for the Moon in 2022. With the “Artemis I” orbiter, NASA will conduct the first test of the long-awaited launch system, which is supposed to return astronauts to the lunar surface. and the “Capstone” – Orbiter The agency will conduct experiments in preparation for the first space station to orbit the moon. gate called.

India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, will be the first in the country to make a smooth landing – without harming the spacecraft – and will carry its own rover. Japan will also attempt its first soft landing on the moon with the SLIM mission, and Russia intends to build on the glory of the Soviet lunar program with the Luna 25 lander. The Korean lunar orbiter Pathfinder will begin South Korea’s lunar exploration.

On the private side, Tokyo-based ispace is launching the Hakuto-R lander, which will carry the Emirati lunar module Rashid. Two US companies, Astrobotic Technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Intuitive Machines in Houston, Texas, are preparing probes to bring NASA instruments to the lunar surface.

He goes to Mars and the stars

Another epic space flight will be the Russian-European flight ExoMars-Mission Which should start in September. If all goes according to plan, it will bring the European Space Agency’s Rosalind Franklin spacecraft to Mars, where it will search for traces of past life. The launch was originally planned for 2020, but was postponed, among other things, due to problems with the parachutes needed for a safe landing.

China is also planning to complete its Tiangong space station and has planned more than 1,000 experiments for this purpose, ranging from astronomical and terrestrial observations to the effects of microgravity and cosmic rays on bacterial growth.