Google Messages has been discovered with a “new” feature that should already be in place

XDA developer I discovered the new feature in the latest app update and was able to turn it on. At the moment, the app appears to only allow up to three chats to be installed, but this number is subject to change. In the screenshots below, you can see the “Pin” option at the top of the chat list and a toast notification indicating up to three pinned conversations.

Google is slowly making Google Messages a better option for sending text messages, and its latest look at the app is revealing a useful feature that may be available soon. Pin chats aren’t a new concept like many Best messaging apps He can do that, but he might finally be able to access Google Messages.

The feature might not be as attractive as it is in iMessage, but it works the same way.

to me XDA developerHowever, the code in the recent update also indicates that Google may introduce the ability to “flag” conversations. This can work in a similar way to apps like Gmail, which allow users to tag an email thread to make it easier to find and group it with other important threads.

Google is testing a number of new features of its messaging app, such as: conversation filters, One-time automatic deletion, a New user interface for the tablet, And the Update the emoji list For easy access to GIFs and stickers. These features have arrived in the beta version of the app for some users, but it doesn’t seem like they made them for all users, and it might not be long before they are gone.

As Google Messages continues to improve, it’s still one of the best ways to text others thanks to RCS, especially for users in the United States. Quality photos, comments, and more. It’s very easy to use, and we can show it for you How to enable RCS chat features in Google Messages.