General Motors announces its next electric vehicle: the New Moon Rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its EV fleet and has decided simply that land is not enough. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin, Develop GM plans A NASA electric lunar probe powered by Artemis astronauts to explore the moon.

GM is no stranger to that Vehicle technology development For the moon. The automaker previously built inertial navigation and guidance systems for the entire Apollo program, including landing in 1969. In addition, General Motors helped develop the electric LRV, which was used on the Apollo 15-17 mission.

Lockheed Martin remains one of the largest companies Space and technology Company on this planet and its moon. It previously existed as two separate entities, Lockheed and Martin Marietta, before merging in the 1990s. While most of the work goes to the Department of Defense, NASA is still a prime contractor.

With the first manned mission from Artemis program To launch in 2024, GM and Lockheed Martin plan to use their past experience to equip astronauts with ships to explore the moon farther than any human has ever traveled before.

GM and Lockheed Martin to the moon!

In the Official press release From General Motors, the companies announced their participation in the Artemis Lunar missions and are planning to deliver the Lunar Terrain (LTV), the first of several vehicles for NASA’s Last Lunar Program. Rick Ambrose, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Aerospace, said:

This alliance brings together the powerful innovations from both companies to create a transformative vehicle segment. Surface mobility is critical to enabling and maintaining long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation vehicles will dramatically expand the astronauts’ range as they conduct high-level scientific research on the moon that will ultimately affect humanity’s understanding of our place in the solar system.

GM plans to use its expertise in battery and electric propulsion technologies to develop an LTV that could go further than ever before while equipping the crew with advanced technologies not found during the Apollo missions.

This includes independent technology to increase the efficiency and safety of the crew while exploring the moon. Alan Wexler, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Growth at GM, said:

General Motors has made history by using advanced technology and engineering to support the lunar module, led by Apollo 15 astronauts, on the surface of the Moon. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin and their space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts once again on the moon.

GM said the next-generation LTV will support the first expeditions to the Antarctic, which is cooler and rugged. Plus, the autonomous drive systems do just that “Enabling mobile vehicles to prepare for human landing, providing commercial payload services, and enhancing the scope and utility of scientific payloads and experiments.”

You can watch a teaser video for the GM satellite here:

