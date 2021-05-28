Nintendo brings Splatoon 2 and Smash Bros. To high school

Nintendo announces a partnership with PlayVS: High school students can soon compete in Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It should be ready in fall: High school students in the USA and Canada will soon be able to compete in Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo has a partnership with PlayVS Advertise. The organization is already responsible for many amateur tournaments held between different high schools. Thus, the two matches will become a “college” electronic sport. Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League, FIFA, Madden, Smite and League of Legends are part of PlayVS.

PlayVS differentiates between three age groups: youth, high school, and college. Nintendo games will only be part of the high school division – other games will be added later if the partnership proves itself. It’s a deal expired that next year Mario Kart 8 will be part of the project as the third game. Season 1 will begin on September 20. 3,000 eligible high schools will be sponsored for games and online subscriptions.

According to Delane Parnell, PlayVS founder and CEO, it was only a matter of time before Nintendo became a part of the tournaments. Many schools have already organized informal tournaments. It’s no secret that Nintendo has been a little clumsy when it comes to tournaments like this one. Just last year, Nintendo launched the Smash Bros. Tournament. Blocked. Through this partnership, Nintendo may want to slowly improve its esports efforts.

Eve Online has become an online course

Eve Online announced a different school approach this week: The Friendship Machine: Forging a New Kind of Human Bond It is a new online course developed with the University of Iceland. The course aims to explore the science behind the ways people form important relationships, as well as the fact that video games have created a new type of personal bond. The session is now over edX.org To get rid of it. School and games seem to be more and more closely related – but there is always enough for an elective Not yet.