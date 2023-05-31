Goal in Brazil: the influencer shows the bare bottom in the cockpit

MC Pipokinha is a star in Brazil who is known for revealing shows. Now she’s making a noise in Gol’s cockpit. The pilot didn’t like it at all.

In Brazil she is a star. MC Pipokinha is a singer, dancer and influencer. With her songs and clips, she reaches an audience of millions. Her songs have been clicked over eleven million times on YouTube alone. The 24-year-old teases again and again with sexual innuendo and controversial appearances – now also in the field of aviation.

Her final excitement occurred on May 27th. The singer was traveling from Porto Alegre to Sao Paulo with Jules Linhas Arias. After landing, she asked to be allowed into the cockpit of the Boeing 737-700 to take pictures. MC Pipokinha sat in the pilot’s seat, her dancer filmed the scene, stripped naked and showed her buttocks, according to the portal Irwin.

“Did you think I was naked?”

The pilot immediately scolded her and told her she was not allowed to do that. She justifies herself with the words: “Dude, I’m wearing shorts, you thought I was naked, right ?!”