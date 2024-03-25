Giant quantum vortex mimics a black hole – Science Spectrum

Recreating a black hole in a laboratory is easier than you think – all you need is a quantum vortex made of superfluid helium. A working group led by Patrik Savantara and Silke Weinfurtner has recreated curved spacetime near the event horizon of the black hole. The team also reported in the specialized journal Nature.A quantum vortex is made up of thousands of individual vortex quanta – the smallest spin a vortex can have in superfluid helium. These vortex quanta interact with the helium surrounding them in the same way that large masses interact with the spacetime surrounding them. So a group of thousands of them act on their surroundings like a rotating black hole – but unlike this, they do not destroy the Earth.

The working group developed a solution for their trial Gravity simulation, in this case a tank containing several liters of super liquid helium. Small stimuli such as sound or surface waves behave like fields in curved space-time. Such simulations – in addition to superfluids, ultracold atomic clouds can be used for this purpose – have already helped investigate predictions of quantum mechanics in curved spacetime. Superfluid helium, which forms at temperatures less than two degrees above absolute zero, has no internal friction and very low viscosity, a critical requirement for simulating gravity.

It also contains countless small paragraphs. However, these so-called topological defects should not be viewed as eddies in water, but rather like graphical errors in a computer game. Each of these vortices is quantized, meaning that its spin can only assume a very specific value, the quantum vortex. This means that a conventional vortex, such as one created above a drain, must have a multiple of that. However, these vortex quanta are so small that classical vortices appear to us as continuous. The trick here is again the gravity analogy. Since small vortices affect their surroundings in a similar way to rotating masses, A giant quantum vortex with thousands or more swirling quanta at its core is behaving more and more like a rotating black hole..